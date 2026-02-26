UP DElEd result 2026 out at btcresult.in; over 2.42 lakh qualify

New Delhi:

The UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) exam result 2026 for first and third semesters have been released. The UP DElEd first and third semesters exam results are available on the official website - btcresult.in. A total of 2.42 lakh (2,42,306) candidates successfully cleared the exams, while 1.76 lakh (1,76,789) did not qualify.

The successful candidates are 1.10 lakh (1,10,264) from the third semester of the 2023 batch, 78,125 candidates from the 2024 first semester batch, 34,521 candidates from the 2023 first semester batch, among others. The UP DElEd first semester exams was held between October 27 and 29, while third semester exams conducted between October 30 and November 1, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check UP DElEd first and third semesters exam results on the official website - btcresult.in. To download UP DElEd first and third semester scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - btcresult.in and click on respective scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number and date of birth. UP DElEd respective scorecard PDF for first and third semester will appear on the screen for download. Save UP DElEd first and third semester scorecard PDF and take a print out.

UP DElEd first and third semester scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

For details on UP DElEd result 2026, please visit the official website - btcresult.in.