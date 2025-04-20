UP Board Result 2025 not likely today: Check latest update on UPMSP Class 10, 12 result date notice upmsp.edu.in 2025 Result: UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 are expected to be declared anytime soon, with over 54 lakh students awaiting their outcome. The UPMSP conducted the exams from February 24 to March 12 across 8,140 centres. Know when were the results declared last year.

New Delhi:

More than 54 lakh students across Uttar Pradesh are waiting for UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2025. As per the trends and sources, it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results in the last week of April. Candidates must also note that the results will not be declared today, April 20. As per the trends, UPMSP will first issue a notice of the result date and then will publish the scorecards accordingly.

UP Board Result 2025 updates

Last year, UPMSP announced the results on April 20 and this year also it is expected to release the marksheet during this time. But, the result will not be declared today. This year, the Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025, across 8,140 centres spread throughout the state. A total of 54,37,233 students registered for the examinations, making it one of the largest school-level exam events in the country.

UP Board Result 2025 Roll Number

The official mark sheets for both Class 10 and 12 will carry detailed student information including roll number, roll code, student’s name, father’s and mother’s names, subject-wise marks (both theoretical and practical), total marks, division, and the final result status (pass or fail). Candidates will have to enter their roll number to access the UPMSP marksheet.

UP Board 12th Result 2025: Past Trends

Last year, Shubham Verma from Sitapur topped the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.80 per cent marks. The second position was secured by Vishu Chaudhary from Baghpat and Kajal Singh from Amroha, both scored 97.60 per cent marks and thus scored equal marks with each other.

UP Board 10th Result 2025: Past Trends

The performance of students in some districts was poor in the UP Board 10th exam 2024. Lalitpur lagged behind, where only 77.50% students were able to pass the exam. Sonbhadra had a pass percentage of 81.66% and Kheri district had a pass percentage of 81.84%.

UP board result 2025 check online

Once released, students will be able to check their results online through the following official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to access their results quickly. To pass, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those failing in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear in the compartment exams, which will be conducted later in the year, allowing them a second chance to qualify without losing the academic session.