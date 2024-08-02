UP Board Compartment Result 2024 announced for classes 10th, and 12th; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPMSP UP Class 10th, 12th result out

UP Board Compartment Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the compartment results of classes 10th, and 12th compartment. All those students who appeared in the UP Board Compartment Exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth other details on the login page. The UP Board Compartment Results 2024 are accessible at the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th were conducted on July 20. The exam for class 10th was held from 8 am to 11.15 am while the class 12 exams took place from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. These exams were conducted at the headquarters of 75 districts across the state. Now, the students can download

UP Board Compartment Result 2024 by following the below-mentioned steps.

How to download UP Board Compartment Result 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, '

UP Board Compartment Result 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, school code and security code

UP Board Class 10th and 12th result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP board class 10th, and 12th results for future reference

Passing Marks

To pass the UP Board Compartment Result 2024, the students are required to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components.