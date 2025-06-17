UP BEd JEE Result 2025 declared, direct link here UP BEd JEE Result 2025 has been declared. Students can download UP BEd JEE Result 2025 by visiting the official website - bujhansi.ac.in. Check details.

New Delhi:

Bundelkhand University (BU), Jhansi, has declared the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 Results. Candidates who sat for the exam can download UP BEd JEE Result 2025 by visiting the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. This year, a total of 3,44,546 candidates, comprising 1,96,700 females and 1,47,846 male candidates, had registered for the entrance exam, of which only about 89 per cent of candidates appeared for the UP B.Ed. JEE 2025. The exam was conducted on June 1, 2025, at 751 centres set up in 69 districts across the state.

How to download UP BEd JEE Result 2025?

- Step 1: Go to the official website, bujhansi.ac.ac.in

- Step 2: Click on the "UP BEd Result 2025" link

- Step 3: Enter your roll number or registration details

- Step 4: Submit the information to view and download your result

What's next?

Candidates who qualify in the UP BEd JEE 2025 will be able to take part in the counselling process for admission to BEd courses at associated universities and institutes for the academic year 2025-26, which is likely to begin between July and August. Seat allocation will be based on candidates' score, category, and the availability of seats in the respective institute, college or university.

