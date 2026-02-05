UGC NET merit list 2025 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; meet the subject-wise toppers UGC NET merit list 2025: UGC NET merit list 2025 is available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Know how to download UGC NET toppers list PDF.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December merit list 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET toppers list PDF on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December scorecard 2025 is available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The login credentials to download UGC NET December scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31 to January 7.

The candidates can check and download UGC NET toppers list 2025 PDF on the official portal- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

How to download UGC NET scorecard 2025 PDF

UGC NET scorecard 2025 is available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET December scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET final answer key 2025

For details on UGC NET December result, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.