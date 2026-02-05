UGC NET December 2025 Results declared: Check UGC NET category-wise cut off UGC NET Expected Cut Off 2026 for the upcoming session will be released after the June 2026 session ended. Various experts have provided the UGC NET Expected Cut Off 2026 subject wise right after the recently held December session has ended, for the candidates to analyse the exam levels.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency declared the UGC NET December 2025 results on February 4. Now, it is visible on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will now be able to access their scorecards by logging in with their registered credentials. The UGC NET December 2025–26 examination was conducted in computer-based mode between December 2025 and February 2026, covering 85 subjects. Moreover, the provisional answer keys were released on January 14, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until January 17.

After analysing all objections, the NTA will publish the final answer key along with the UGC NET December 2025 results. After the result announcement, candidates can download their scorecards from the UGC NET portal. The e-certificate or JRF award letter is usually issued within one to two months.

In the meantime, the UGC NET Expected Cut Off 2026 for the upcoming session will be released after the June 2026 session ended. Various experts have provided the UGC NET Expected Cut Off 2026 subject wise right after the recently held December session has ended, for the candidates to analyse the exam levels.

In the meantime, the candidates can go through the UGC NET Expected Cut Off 2026 subject wise for the recently concluded December cycle, the difficulty levels, and guidance on how candidates can analyse trends based on the updated data.