UGC NET 2025 final answer key OUT: Check step-by-step guide to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET 2025 final answer key: Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2025 session on January 14, 2026, with an objection window closing on January 17, 2026.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the UGC NET December 2025 final answer key along with the result. As now it is released, the candidates can check and download the UGC NET December 2025 final answer key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2025 session on January 14, 2026, with an objection window closing on January 17, 2026. The final answer key, incorporating reviewed objections, was released on Wednesday. All challenges raised by candidates were examined by subject experts. The final result of UGC NET December 2025 was prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

How to download UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key?

Open the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click "Final UGC NET Answer Key 2025" link

A login page will be displayed on the screen

Enter the application number, date of birth and security code

Submit the details

The UGC NET final answer key pdf will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future references

UGC NET December 2025 result: How to check score card

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the link for the UGC NET December 2025 result available on the homepage.

Log in using the application number and date of birth or password.

Check the result and download the scorecard.

Save a copy or print it for future use.

As the results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards from the UGC NET official portal. The NTA generally issues the e-certificate or JRF award letter within one to two months of the result declaration.

It should be noted that the candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship must join a PhD programme within three years to receive the fellowship. Moreover, the candidates eligible for Assistant Professor posts can apply for teaching positions.