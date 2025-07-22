TS TET 2025 Results declared, how to download Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecards TS TET 2025 Results have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in. Check direct link, pass percentage, and other details below.

New Delhi:

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has declared the TS TET 2025 results. All those who appeared for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) paper 1 and 2 can download their results by visiting the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in.

In order to download the TS TET 2025 Results, the candidates are required to use their hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download TS TET 2025 Results?

Visit the official website -tgtet.aptonline.in.

Navigate to the link to the 'TS TET 2025 Results'.

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your hall ticket number, and date of birth.

TS TET 2025 Results will appear on screen.

Download and save TS TET 2025 Results for future reference.

TS TET 2025 Results: Details on scorecards

Candidate’s Name

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

Category (General/SC/ST/BC/PwD)

Paper Appeared (Paper 1 or 2)

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Pass Criteria in TGTET:

The criteria for considering a pass in TGTET are as follows:

Community Pass Marks

i) General 60% and above

ii) BC 50% and above

iii) SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH)" 40% and above

Note: Physically disabled with at least 40% disability only will be considered in respect of visually and orthopedically disabled. With regard to Hearing Impaired, minimum 75% disability will be considered under PH category.

Validity period of TGTET Certificate / Marks Memo:

The validity period of TG-TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

Direct link to download Telangana TS TET 2025 Results