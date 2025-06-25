TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Soon: Check past dates for BSE Class 10th supply results TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 will be declared soon. Students who appeared for the class 10th board exams can download the scorecards from the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. Check details here.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, will soon declare the TS SSC supplementary 2025 exam results. All those who appeared for TS SSC 2025 supplementary exams can download their scorecards using their hall ticket number, captcha verification and other details on login. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 at bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 contain the details such as student name, roll number, subject name, marks obtained in each subject, subject-wise grades, cumulative grade point average (CGPA) and more. The TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 3 to 13.

This year, TS SSC Supplementary Class 10th board exams were conducted from June 3 to 13, 2025, in pen and paper mode. According to the reports, a total of 8,473 students were allotted the compartment exams on the first day of the exam. Out of the total number of candidates, 6,852 students were present and 1,621 students were absent.

How to download TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025?

Visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on 'TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025', flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 for future reference.

Details on the marks memo

Candidates can check the following details on the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 below.

Name of the student

Roll number of the student

District name

Subject names

Marks secured in each subject

Subject-wise grades

Grade Points

Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

Qualifying Status - Pass/Fail

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025: Past dates over the years

Here are previous years's TS SSC Supplementary result release dates

2024 – June 28

2023 – July 7

2022 – September 2

2021 – July 21