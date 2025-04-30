Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th result announced, check pass percentage, grading system, direct link, more Tripura TBSE 10th, 12th results have been announced. Students can now download their results using their credentials on the login page. Check pass percentage, how to download, revaluation, retotalling and other relevant information about the results here.

New Delhi:

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Board Class 10th and 12th results today, April 30. Students can download their TBSE 10th and 12th results by visiting the official websites: tbresults.tripura.gov.in, tripura.nic.in, tsu.trp.nic.in, or tbse.in. According to a report published by Hindustan Times, this year's class 10th pass percentage has dropped to 86.53%, compared to 87.54% the previous year. In class 12th board exams, the pass percentage stood at 79.29%. The results were announced at a press conference held around 12:00 PM in the board's auditorium in Agartala. During the announcement, the list of toppers, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important information were also disclosed by the board.

The Tripura Board results 2025 include details such as the students' names, dates of birth, roll numbers, fathers' names, school names, subject codes, result marks, total marks obtained, and other relevant information. This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted between February 25 and March 18, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 24 to March 22. Students can now download their digital Tripura TBSE 10th and 12th result marksheets by following the simple steps below.

How to download TBSE Class 10th result 2025?

Visit the official website of TBSE, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TBSE Class 10th result 2025'.

Click on the link to the 'Madhyamik Result 2025 link' flashing on homepage.

Enter your required credentials and submit.

TBSE Class 10th result 2025 will appear.

Download and save TBSE Class 10th result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download Tripura TBSE Class 10th results

TBSE Class 10th result 2025 Grading System

Grade scale Grade Performance Indicator 90-100 AA Outstanding 80-89 A+ Excellent 60-79 A Very Good 50-59 B+ Good 36-49 B Satisfactory 30-35 C Marginal Below 30 D Unsuccessful

How to download TBSE Class 10th result 2025 via SMS?

To download Tripura TBSE Class 10th results, the students can follow these steps.

For TBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) Students: