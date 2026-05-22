TANCET result 2026 OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) result 2026 has been declared, the candidates who had appeared for TANCET can check the result on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu and download scorecard PDF. A total of 30,912 candidates appeared for TANCET, out of which, 7,281 candidates appeared for TANCET-MCA, 15,050 for TANCET-MBA and 5,137 for CEETA PG exam.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download TANCET scorecard PDF. To download TANCET scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu and click on TANCET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. TANCET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save TANCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on TANCET scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TANCET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TANCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TANCET merit list at tancet.annauniv.edu



The candidates can check and download TANCET merit list on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. To download TANCET toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu and click on TANCET toppers list PDF link. TANCET toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save TANCET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on TANCET toppers list PDF link

TANCET merit list pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save TANCET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Candidates who have written the TANCET/CEETA-PG will normally be notified with actual marks and percentile scores they have obtained, at the time of publishing the result. However, to avoid projecting negative scoring, the final scorecard contains only the percentile score. The percentile score is calculated using the formula: Percentile Score =(Y/N)* 100. where Y is a number of students who scored lesser marks than the candidate in that examination and N is the total number of students who appeared for the examination.

For details on TANCET, please visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.