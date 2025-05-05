Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 likely to be announced on this date, check where to download Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 will be announced soon. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can visit the official website for latest updates. Check expected date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is likely to release the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2025 soon. According to the reports, Class 12th TN Tamil Nadu Results are expected to be announced on May 9 via a press conference by the Minister of School Education of the state. Students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu 12th HSC exam can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results can be downloaded from the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

TNDGE +2 exams 2025 were conducted between March 3 and 25 for all streams - Science, Commerce, Arts. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download their scorecards by following the steps given below.

How to download Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 Science, Commerce, Arts?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025'.

A window will appear.

Select your respective paper - Science, Commerce, Arts.

Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 for future reference.

Last year, Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2024 were announced on May 6, 2024 at 9.30 AM on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.56%. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys by securing 96.44%. The pass percentage rate of the male students was 92.37%. The TN 12th Supplementary result 2024 was out on July 26, 2024.