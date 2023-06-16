SRMJEEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023 out on srmist.edu.in, Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SRMJEEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023 download link at srmist.edu.in

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the rank card for the Joint Engineering Entrance Phase 2 exam. Candidates who appeared in the SRMJEEE 2023 can download their rank cards using their credentials on the official website.

Those who have qualified for the exam and meet the eligibility criteria will have a chance to participate in the choice-filling process. The choice filling window will be accessible from June 17 at 11 AM to June 19. Candidates who will be shortlisted will be required to remit the tuition fees and registration fees between June 23 and June 1. SRMJEEE 2023 was conducted on June 10 and 11, 2023. According to the official schedule, the result for the SRMJEE allotment will be released on June 23, 2023.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of srmist.edu.in Click on the candidate's login It will take you to the new window where you need to put your login details SRMJEEE Phase 2 Rank Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

SRMJEEE Phase 2 2023: Cut Off Marks

SRMJEEE 2023 cut-off marks will be soon announced by the institute. To apply for admission, a candidate should achieve a minimum rank to take admission in the desired institute. Candidates with higher grades will be given priority for admission over those with lower ranks. The cut-off marks will be separately released for each category and campus.