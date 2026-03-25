Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 at rskmp.in; how to download scorecard PDF

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 at rskmp.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026: RSKMP Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 have been declared. Know how to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF at rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out.
RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 will soon be announced. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.   RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in; websites, direct link   

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
  • Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
  • RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidates' name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.      

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Mp Board Exams Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\