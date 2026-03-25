RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out? at rskmp.in Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results shortly; direct link

New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 will be announced today, March 25. The RSKMP 5th, 8th results is expected to be announced at 11:30 am. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.