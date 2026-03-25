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  4. RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out? at rskmp.in Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results shortly; direct link
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RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 out? at rskmp.in Live Updates: MP Class 5, 8 results shortly; direct link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 link Live: The RSKMP 5th, 8th results will be announced today at 11:30 am. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live: Check Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in.
RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live: Check Class 5, 8 results at rskmp.in. Image Source : rskmp.in
New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 will be announced today, March 25. The RSKMP 5th, 8th results is expected to be announced at 11:30 am. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
  • Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
  • RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 Live Updates: RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard download link at rskmp.in

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  • 11:19 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 download links

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 download links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  
      

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard links

    RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
    2. Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet pdf link 
    3. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number 
    4. RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 11:07 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet: How to download

    RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 marksheet, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard download link at rskmp.in.result: Steps to download scorecard

    RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard download links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard: Check login credentials to download marksheet

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard login credentials are - Samagra ID or Roll Number. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard: Check login credentials to download marksheet

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard login credentials are - Samagra ID or Roll Number. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    rskmp.in, RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 websites: Know how to download scorecard

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 websites are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 at rskmp.in today

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 will be announced today, March 25 on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result 
    2. Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials 
    4. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  
  • 11:01 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026: Where to check Class 5, 8 exam results

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 will be available on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time is 11:30 am. RSKMP Class 5, 8 results once announced, will be available at  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. Also Read : RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time: When will rskmp.in Class 5, 8 exam results be out? 

     

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard login credentials

    The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF login credentials are - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP Class 5, 8 results links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  The RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results will be announced at 11:30 am today. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

     

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 links

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  The RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results will be announced at 11:30 am today. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.  

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 websites

    The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites -  rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.    

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to check RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026

    The official websites to check RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 links

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 links are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results websites

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results websites are - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 time

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results 2026 will be announced at 11:30 am today. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Mar 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results date 2026

    RSKMP 5th, 8th results will be announced today at 11:30 am. The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials -  Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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