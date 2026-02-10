RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026 announced at delhi.nielit.gov.in; how to download admission list PDF

Advertisement
Edited By: Arnab Mitra
New Delhi:

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) Class 6 and 9 entrance exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download RMS admission merit list PDF on the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in. Along with the merit list, the category-wise cut offs for Class 6 and 9 are available for download on the official portal- delhi.nielit.gov.in. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF. To download RMS Class 6, 9 merit list PDF, candidates need to click on the respective class-wise admission list PDF link. RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF and take a print out of the same. 

RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF: How to download at delhi.nielit.gov.in 

  • Visit the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in 
  • Click on RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF link 
  • RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off marks 

RMS Class 6 cutoff marks 

JCOs & OR (GEN) 

Boys- 129 

Girls- 132 

Officers of Army, Navy & Air Force (GEN) 

Boys- 107 

Girls- 124 

Civilian (GEN)

Boys- 138 

Girls- 138 

Killed in Action 

Boys- 84 

Girls- 90. 

RMS Class 9 cut off marks 

JCOs & OR (GEN) 

Boys- 149 

Girls- 155 

JCOs & OR (OBC -NCL) 

Boys- 139 

Girls- 145 

Officers of Army, Navy & Air Force (GEN)

Boys- 129 

Girls- 147 

Civilian (Gen) 

Boys- 167 

Girls- 173. 

Killed in action 

Boys- 103 

For details on category-wise cut off marks, please visit the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. 

How to download RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf 

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in and click on RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf link. RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf will be available for download on the screen. Save RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf and take a print out. 

RMS Class 6, 9 interview call letter 2026 

RMS Class 6, 9 interview call letter 2026 has been released and is available on the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. The qualified candidates can download the interview call letter to appear for the interview round. 

For details on RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026, please visit the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in

