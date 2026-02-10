RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026 announced at delhi.nielit.gov.in; how to download admission list PDF RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026: RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF is available on the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in. Know how to download it.

New Delhi:

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) Class 6 and 9 entrance exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download RMS admission merit list PDF on the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in. Along with the merit list, the category-wise cut offs for Class 6 and 9 are available for download on the official portal- delhi.nielit.gov.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF. To download RMS Class 6, 9 merit list PDF, candidates need to click on the respective class-wise admission list PDF link. RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF and take a print out of the same.

RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF: How to download at delhi.nielit.gov.in

Visit the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in

Click on RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF link

RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off marks

RMS Class 6 cutoff marks

JCOs & OR (GEN)

Boys- 129

Girls- 132

Officers of Army, Navy & Air Force (GEN)

Boys- 107

Girls- 124

Civilian (GEN)

Boys- 138

Girls- 138

Killed in Action

Boys- 84

Girls- 90.

RMS Class 9 cut off marks

JCOs & OR (GEN)

Boys- 149

Girls- 155

JCOs & OR (OBC -NCL)

Boys- 139

Girls- 145

Officers of Army, Navy & Air Force (GEN)

Boys- 129

Girls- 147

Civilian (Gen)

Boys- 167

Girls- 173.

Killed in action

Boys- 103

For details on category-wise cut off marks, please visit the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.

How to download RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in and click on RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf link. RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf will be available for download on the screen. Save RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf and take a print out.

RMS Class 6, 9 interview call letter 2026

RMS Class 6, 9 interview call letter 2026 has been released and is available on the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. The qualified candidates can download the interview call letter to appear for the interview round.

For details on RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026, please visit the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.