RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026 announced at delhi.nielit.gov.in; how to download admission list PDF

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) Class 6 and 9 entrance exam result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download RMS admission merit list PDF on the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in. Along with the merit list, the category-wise cut offs for Class 6 and 9 are available for download on the official portal- delhi.nielit.gov.in.
The candidates can follow these steps to download RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF. To download RMS Class 6, 9 merit list PDF, candidates need to click on the respective class-wise admission list PDF link. RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF and take a print out of the same.
RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF: How to download at delhi.nielit.gov.in
- Visit the official website- delhi.nielit.gov.in
- Click on RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF link
- RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save RMS Class 6, 9 admission list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off marks
RMS Class 6 cutoff marks
JCOs & OR (GEN)
Boys- 129
Girls- 132
Officers of Army, Navy & Air Force (GEN)
Boys- 107
Girls- 124
Civilian (GEN)
Boys- 138
Girls- 138
Killed in Action
Boys- 84
Girls- 90.
RMS Class 9 cut off marks
JCOs & OR (GEN)
Boys- 149
Girls- 155
JCOs & OR (OBC -NCL)
Boys- 139
Girls- 145
Officers of Army, Navy & Air Force (GEN)
Boys- 129
Girls- 147
Civilian (Gen)
Boys- 167
Girls- 173.
Killed in action
Boys- 103
For details on category-wise cut off marks, please visit the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.
How to download RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf
The candidates can follow these steps to check and download RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in and click on RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf link. RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf will be available for download on the screen. Save RMS Class 6 and 9 cut off pdf and take a print out.
RMS Class 6, 9 interview call letter 2026
RMS Class 6, 9 interview call letter 2026 has been released and is available on the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. The qualified candidates can download the interview call letter to appear for the interview round.
For details on RMS Class 6, 9 results 2026, please visit the official website- apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.