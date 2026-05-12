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  4. results.cbse.nic.in 12th result 2026 link (soon) Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result likely at noon today
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results.cbse.nic.in 12th result 2026 link (soon) Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result likely at noon today

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

cbse.gov.in 12th result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be announced today, May 12. The students can check CBSE 12th result at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Check pass percentage, merit list.
CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Check pass percentage, merit list. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be announced today, May 12. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.  

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :CBSE 12th result 2026 today? at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

    The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 links

    CBSE 12th result 2026 links are -  cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:24 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 websites

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 websites are - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 8:23 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 time

    CBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be out by 4 PM today, May 12. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.  

    The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 8:22 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 today?

    CBSE 12th result 2026 today? As per reports, CBSE Class 12 result is likely to be announced today, May 12. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.   

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