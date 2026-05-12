results.cbse.nic.in 12th result 2026 link (soon) Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result likely at noon today

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be announced today, May 12. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.
The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link
- Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials
- CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.