results.cbse.nic.in 12th result 2026 link (soon) Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result likely at noon today

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be announced today, May 12. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.