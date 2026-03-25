Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP Class 5, 8 results 2026 out at rskmp.in; direct link

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 have been declared. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.
The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. RSKMP, rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 Live: Rajya Shiksha Kendra Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 soon; websites
- Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result
- Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link
- Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials
- RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF at rskmp.in
The students can check and download RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 marksheet, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result
- Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF link
- Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials
- RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results 2026, please visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.