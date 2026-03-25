Rajya Shiksha Kendra, RSKMP Class 5, 8 results 2026 out at rskmp.in; direct link

New Delhi:

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 have been declared. The students who had appeared for RSKMP 5th, 8th exams can check the results on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.

The students can follow these steps to download RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. RSKMP, rskmp.in 5th, 8th results 2026 Live: Rajya Shiksha Kendra Class 5, 8 exam results 2026 soon; websites

Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result

Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials

RSKMP 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF at rskmp.in

The students can check and download RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF on the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result. To download RSKMP Class 5, 8 marksheet, candidates need to visit the official websites- rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result and click on marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - Samagra ID or Roll Number. RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result Click on RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF link Use Samagra ID or Roll Number as the required login credentials RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save RSKMP 5th, 8th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on RSKMP 5th, 8th exam results 2026, please visit the official websites - rskmp.in, rskmp.in.result.