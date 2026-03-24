Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: BSER Class 10 result at rajresults.nic.in; direct link

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) BSER matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 24. As per RBSE, Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 PM. The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.