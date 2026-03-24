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Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: BSER Class 10 result at rajresults.nic.in; direct link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 Live Updates: As per RBSE, Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 PM. The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Check BSER matric result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Check BSER matric result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) BSER matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 24. As per RBSE, Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 PM. The students who had appeared for RBSE matric 10th exam can check the BSER Class 10 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  Over 10.68 lakh (10,68,078) students appeared for RBSE Class 10 exam 2026 between February 12 and 28, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
  • Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

 

Live updates :RBSE 10th result 2026 Live Updates: Check BSER matric result websites, direct link

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  • 12:03 PM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE matric Class 10 result official websites

    The students can check RBSE 10th result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Here are steps to follow to download RBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF - 

    Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
    Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 11:43 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER matric result 2026 websites

    BSER matric 10th result 2026 websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 11:36 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026 at 1 PM

    RBSE 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 pm. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 10th scorecard pdf at rajresults.nic.in

    Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
    Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSER 10th result 2026 vis SMS

    The students can check BSER 10th result 2026 vis SMS following these steps. To check RBSE 10th result, type  RJ10 [Your Roll Number] and send it to 5676750 or 56263 

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 10th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

    The students can download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 10th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 10 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When to check RBSE 10th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

    RBSE 10th result 2026 will be announced at 1 pm. RBSE 10th result websites are -  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check RBSE 10th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

    RBSE 10th result 2026 will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   
     

     

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE matric 10th result websites

    RBSE 10th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE matric 10th result 2026 links

    RBSE Matric 10th result 2026 links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 
    • Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 10:34 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Results today at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

    RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results 2026 will be announced today, March 24. The students can check BSER Class 5, 8 exam results on the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. 

    To download BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in : Steps to download scorecard

    • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     
  • 10:27 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSER matric 10th result 2026

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE matric 10th result 2026 websites

    RBSE matric 10th result 2026 websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER 10th result 2026 time

    BSER 10th result 2026 time is 1 PM.  RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 10th result 2026 date

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2026 will be announced today, March 24.  The RBSE Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. 

    The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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