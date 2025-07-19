Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet out, check complete schedule Punjab Board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet has been released. Students can download their exam Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam schedule for 10th, and 12th from the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the datesheet for the class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2025. All those who wish to improve their marks or are eligible to appear in the compartment exam can download Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam schedule for 10th, and 12th from the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the PSEB Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted from August 8 to August 9. Candidates can check the complete schedule for both classes below in the table. The exam will be conducted between 11 am and 2.15 pm, for both classes.

PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable

Subjects Exam Dates Home Science August 8 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) August 11 Computer Science August 12 Science August 13 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A August 14 Music Tabla August 18 Mathematics August 19 English August 20 Social Science August 21 Health and Physical Education August 22 Playing Music August 25 Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab August 26 Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automotive/ Healthcare/ Information Technology Enabled Services/ Personal Security/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture / Apparel Made-ups & Home/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power/ Electronics/ BSFI/ Food Processing/ Telecom August 28 Music (Singing) August 29

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable