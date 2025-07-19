Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet out, check complete schedule

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the datesheet for the class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2025. All those who wish to improve their marks or are eligible to appear in the compartment exam can download Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam schedule for 10th, and 12th from the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.
According to the official notice, the PSEB Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted from August 8 to August 9. Candidates can check the complete schedule for both classes below in the table. The exam will be conducted between 11 am and 2.15 pm, for both classes.
PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable
|Subjects
|Exam Dates
|Home Science
|August 8
|Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|August 11
|Computer Science
|August 12
|Science
|August 13
|Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|August 14
|Music Tabla
|August 18
|Mathematics
|August 19
|English
|August 20
|Social Science
|August 21
|Health and Physical Education
|August 22
|Playing Music
|August 25
|Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab
|August 26
|Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automotive/ Healthcare/ Information Technology Enabled Services/ Personal Security/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture / Apparel Made-ups & Home/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power/ Electronics/ BSFI/ Food Processing/ Telecom
|August 28
|Music (Singing)
|August 29
PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable
|Subjects
|Exam Date
|General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|August 8
|Political Science, Accountancy
|August 11
|History
|August 12
|Computer Applications
|August 13
|Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture
|August 14
|General English
|August 18
|Physical Education & Sports and National Cadet Corps
|August 19
|Mathematics
|August 20
|Economics
|August 21
|Sociology, Public Administration, Business Studies
|August 22, 2025
|Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of E-Business, Defence Studies, NSQF Subjects - Groceries/ Automotive/ Healthcare/ Information Technology Enabled Services/ Personal Security/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture / Apparel Made-ups & Home/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power/ Electronics/ BSFI/ Food Processing/ Telecom
|August 25
|Computer Science
|August 26
|Geography
|August 27
|Home Science
|August 28
|Music (Tabla), Music (Vocal), Music Instrumental, Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu, Media studies, Sanskrit, French, German, Dance
|August 29