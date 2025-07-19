Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet out, check complete schedule

Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet out, check complete schedule

Punjab Board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet has been released. Students can download their exam Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam schedule for 10th, and 12th from the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.

Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet out
Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam date sheet out Image Source : Freepik
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the datesheet for the class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2025. All those who wish to improve their marks or are eligible to appear in the compartment exam can download Punjab board PSEB compartment 2025 exam schedule for 10th, and 12th from the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the PSEB Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams will be conducted from August 8 to August 9. Candidates can check the complete schedule for both classes below in the table. The exam will be conducted between 11 am and 2.15 pm, for both classes.

PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable

Subjects  Exam Dates
Home Science August 8
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) August 11
Computer Science August 12
Science  August 13
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A August 14
Music Tabla August 18 
Mathematics August 19 
English August 20
Social Science August 21
Health and Physical Education August 22
Playing Music  August 25
Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab August 26
Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automotive/ Healthcare/ Information Technology Enabled Services/ Personal Security/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture / Apparel Made-ups & Home/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power/ Electronics/ BSFI/ Food Processing/ Telecom August 28
Music (Singing)  August 29

PSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 timetable

Subjects Exam Date
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture August 8 
Political Science, Accountancy  August 11
History August 12
Computer Applications August 13
Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture August 14
General English August 18
Physical Education & Sports and National Cadet Corps  August 19 
Mathematics August 20
Economics August 21
Sociology, Public Administration, Business Studies  August 22, 2025
Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of E-Business, Defence Studies, NSQF Subjects - Groceries/ Automotive/ Healthcare/ Information Technology Enabled Services/ Personal Security/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture / Apparel Made-ups & Home/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power/ Electronics/ BSFI/ Food Processing/ Telecom August 25
Computer Science  August 26
Geography August 27
Home Science August 28
Music (Tabla), Music (Vocal), Music Instrumental, Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu, Media studies, Sanskrit, French, German, Dance August 29

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Punjab Exam Alert Education Education News High School Compartment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\