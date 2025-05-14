PSEB Punjab Class 12th results 2025 declared: How to download marksheets? PSEB Punjab Class 12 results 2025 have been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students who appeared in the class 12 board exams can download their results by entering their roll number, name and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has finally announced the class 12 (Senior Secondary) exam results. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number or name on the login page, available on pseb.ac.in. According to the results, the overall pass percentage for this year stands at 91 per cent. Girls performed better, with a pass percentage of 94.32%, while boys had a pass percentage of 88.08%. The first three positions are dominated by girls. Hasirat Kaur topped the PSEB 12th exams with a perfect score of 500 out of 500, followed by Manveer Kaur and Arsh, both scoring 498 out of 500.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025 update

PSEB Punjab Class 12th results 2025: How to download?

To view the PSEB Class 12th result, students are required to follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

Click on the “PSEB Class 12th Result 2025” link.

Enter their roll number or name.

The result page will display the student’s subject-wise marks and total score.

Download and save it for future reference.

When will I get PSEB Punjab Class 12 marksheets?

PSEB Punjab Class 12 online marksheets will serve as the official document for admissions until hard copies are distributed by schools.

How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results through SMS?

Students who are in the limited network zones can download their PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results through SMS. Here are simple steps:-

Open SMS application on your phone.

Type a message in this format: PB12 [space] Roll Number.

Forward it to 56767650.

You will receive your PSEB Class 12th result status as a reply.

Details mentioned on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results

Name of the student

Roll number

Subject-wise marks in all subjects

Grades allotted by the PSEB

Final status of the result

How to download via mobile?

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has launched a mobile app to simplify the process of checking results. This app, available for both Android and iOS, allows students to easily access their scores by entering their roll number or name, providing a convenient mobile-friendly option. To download PSEB Punjab Class 12 results, students are required to download the app and enter their roll number or name.