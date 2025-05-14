Live PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025: Senior Secondary (10+2) march exam marksheets to be out at 3 pm today PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025 will be declared at 3 pm today, May 14. Students will be able to download their results using their roll number, and date of birth. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 12 (Senior Secondary) exam results today, May 14, at 3 PM. Students who took the Punjab Board Class 12th exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in. The announcement of the results will be made through an official notification on the board's website. This year, over 2.8 lakh students appeared for the exam, conducted between February 13 and April 4. Students can download their PSEB Punjab Board 12th results by entering their roll number and name. The results will be released in provisional format, which will be valid for college admission and academic use until the original marksheets are released. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025.