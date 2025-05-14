Advertisement
  4. PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025: Senior Secondary (10+2) march exam marksheets to be out at 3 pm today

PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025 will be declared at 3 pm today, May 14. Students will be able to download their results using their roll number, and date of birth. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025 today
PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025 today Image Source : Freepik
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi:

 The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 12 (Senior Secondary) exam results today, May 14, at 3 PM. Students who took the Punjab Board Class 12th exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in. The announcement of the results will be made through an official notification on the board's website. This year, over 2.8 lakh students appeared for the exam, conducted between February 13 and April 4. Students can download their PSEB Punjab Board 12th results by entering their roll number and name. The results will be released in provisional format, which will be valid for college admission and academic use until the original marksheets are released. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025.

 

Live updates :PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025

  • 12:30 PM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025: Websites to check

    • pseb.ac.in 
    • pseb.ac.in/Results
  • 12:26 PM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Details mentioned on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results

    • Name of the student
    • Roll number
    • Subject-wise marks in all subjects
    • Grades allotted by the PSEB
    • Final status of the result
  • 12:17 PM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What to do if details in PSEB Punjab Board Results appears incorrect?

    Students are encouraged to notify their individual schools if they notice any inconsistencies in the online results, such as inaccurate personal information or grades.  For college applications, the online provisional marksheet is acceptable; however, the final marksheet, which will be accessible later, should be verified for accuracy.

     

     
  • 11:59 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB Class 12th result: Last year's exam date

    PSEB Punjab Board class 12th exams were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024, wherein around 300,000 students participated across various exam centres in Punjab.

     

  • 11:56 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    PSEB Class 12th result: Last year's pass percentage

    Last year, Class 12th results were announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.04 per cent. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 95.74 per cent compared to 90.74% for boys. 

  • 11:48 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results through SMS?

    Students who are in the limited network zones can download their PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results through SMS. Here are simple steps:-

    • Open SMS application on your phone.
    • Type a message in this format: PB12 [space] Roll Number.
    • Forward it to 56767650.
    • You will receive your PSEB Class 12th result status as a reply.
  • 11:45 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When can i get PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th marksheets?

    The original copies of the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th marksheets will be distributed by the respective school authorities in the coming weeks. Students can use the provisional marksheets (to be released today) as a temporary academic record for college admissions and other academic procedures. 

  • 11:43 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results online?

    To download PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results, the students are required to follow the simple steps given below:

    • Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.
    • Click on the 'PSEB Class 12th Result 2025'.
    • Enter your roll number or name.
    • The PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th results will appear on screen.
    • Students can download and save the marksheet for future reference.
  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was Punjab board class 12th results announced?

    Last year, the Punjab board announced the class 12th results on April 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.04 per cent. 

  • 11:35 AM (IST)May 14, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Punjab Board PSEB 12th results 2025 be announced?

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th results 2025 will be announced today, May 14, at 3 pm. Students are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

