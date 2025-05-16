PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025 to be declared today, how to download roll number-wise results online PSEB Punjab board class 10th result will be declared today, May 16. Students who are waiting the results can download their marksheets using roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the results of class 10th board exam today, May 16. All those who are eagerly waiting for the Punjab board class 10 exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Punjab Board Class 10th result can be accessed on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

According to the official announcement, the PSEB Punjab Board class 10th results will be available after 2.30 pm today. Students are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

The Punjab School Education Board conducted the PSEB class 10 exam 2025 from March 10 to April 4, 2025, with around 2.81 lakh students participating. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in the exam. Once results are declared, the students will be able to download PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your essential details such as roll number, date of birth.

PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025 for future reference.

How to download PSEB Punjab board class 10th result 2025 via SMS?

Open the message application on your phone.

Type a message following format: PB10 Roll No>.

Forward it to 5676750.

PSEB 10th result 2025 will be sent to the same phone number shortly.

What's next?

Those who fail to secure minimum marks in the PSEB Punjab board class 10th exam will have an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exam, which is tentatively to be conducted in July. The results will be declared in August 2025.