PSEB 10th merit list 2026: Harleen Sharma is the topper; meet the rank holders

Amritsar:

The PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 has been released, the pass percentage touched 94.52 per cent. Harleen Sharma has secured rank one with 99.38 per cent marks, followed by Mani Mahesh Sharma and Riya Rani.

How to download PSEB 10th toppers list PDF

The students can check and downlaod PSEB Punjab Board 10th merit list PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th merit list, students need to visit the official portal - pseb.ac.in and click on PSEB Class 10 merit list PDF link. PSEB 10th toppers list PDF will be available for download, save PSEB Class 10 toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Meet the PSEB 10th toppers

How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at pseb.ac.in

To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check PSEB 10th result 2026 via SMS

Open the message application on your phone

Type a message following format: PB10 Roll No

Forward it to 5676750

PSEB 10th result 2025 will be sent to the same phone number.

How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com Click on PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF link Enter registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the login credentials PSEB Punjab Board 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download Save PSEB Punjab Board matric, 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 10th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker. Here's how to download -

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Login with your required credentials

Now, click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link

PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on PSEB 10th exam 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.