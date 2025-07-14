OUAT UG Result 2025 declared, how to download OUAT UG Result 2025 has been declared. Students awaiting their Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) undergraduate entrance results can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - ouat.ac.in. Check direct link here.

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has announced the highly anticipated results for the undergraduate entrance examination today, July 14. Students who took the OUAT UG 2025 exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website at ouat.ac.in. To access the OUAT UG Result 2025, students need to go to the official OUAT website. The scorecard will display their scores from the exam. To view their results, students must log in using their application number and password.

Earlier, the varsity had revised the schedule for result publication, citing 'unavoidable circumstances'. According to the official timeline, scorecards for OUAT UG 2025 have been released today, July 14. The rank card announcement is slated for July 18. The students will be able to download the intimation cum rank card online on July 24, 2025. The counselling process will begin from August 4 to August 13, 2025.

How to download OUAT UG Result 2025?

Visit the official website of Odisha University - ouat.ac.in.

Click on 'OUAT UG Result 2025 link' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth and other details.

OUAT UG Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download OUAT UG Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

Details on the OUAT UG 2025 Scorecards

Percentile scores

Ranks

Counselling schedule

Direct link to download OUTAT UG 2025 Result

What is OUAT UG?

The OUAT UG exam is the entrance examination conducted by the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for admission to various disciplines such as agriculture, veterinary science, and other related fields. It is a university-level exam held annually for students seeking to pursue these courses at the Odisha University.