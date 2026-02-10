OAV result 2026 at orissaresults.nic.in soon; how to download scorecard PDF OAV result 2026: The students can check and download OAV scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. OAV scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, date of birth.

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, OAV results 2026 will be announced on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in shortly for admission to Class 6, 7 and 9. The students can check and download OAV scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. OAV scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, date of birth. OAV entrance test was held on January 9, 2026.

The OAV scorecard PDF link is orissaresults.nic.in. To download OAV scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in and click on OAV scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. OAV scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save OAV scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

Click on OAV scorecard link for Class 6, 7 and 9

OAV Class 6, 7 and 9 scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save OAV Class 6, 7 and 9 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

OAV Class 6, 7 and 9 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.