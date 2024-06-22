Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. NIOS Class 12 result 2024 out at nios.ac.in; here's direct link

NIOS Class 12 result 2024 out at nios.ac.in; here's direct link

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Class 12 Result 2024 today, June 22. Candidates can check the results through the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2024 15:33 IST
NIOS Class 12 result 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS Class 12 result 2024 out

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) declared the NIOS class 12 results of the April session today, June 22. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download their results from the official websites, nios.ac.in or results.nios.ac.in. Candidates will require their enrollment number as the login credentials to access the results.

Candidates will be receiving their marksheet and migration/transfer certificate from their respective Accredited Institutes (AIs) or study centres. In case any of the AIs are cancelled, then these documents will be sent by the authority to the candidates by post at their residential addresses. Candidates who couldn't clear the NIOS class 12 exam for the April session can appear for the exam in October. The registrations for the same will be notified soon on the official website. The class 12 exams were conducted between April 6 to May 22 and the practical exams were conducted between March 11 to March 27.

NIOS Class 12: How to check the results?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download their results:-

  1. Visit the official website, nios.ac.in 2024 result.
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'Result' menu bar.
  3. A new window will open. 
  4. Click on the tab 'Senior Secondary'. 
  5. Then, click on the 'Check Result'.
  6. A login window will open. Enter the enrollment number and click on 'submit'.
  7. The result of NIOS class 12 will be displayed on the screen.
  8. Carefully check all the details.
  9. Save and download it for future reference.

Download the NIOS Class 12 results here 

NIOS Class 12: Details mentioned 

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details carefully before downloading the results. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the authority for rectification.

  • Candidate’s name
  • Date of Birth
  • Mother’s name
  • Father’s name
  • Enrollment number
  • Course/Class
  • Examination Year
  • Examination Month
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying Status
  • Marks scored in theory and practical
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement