NIOS Class 12 result 2024 out at nios.ac.in; here's direct link

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) declared the NIOS class 12 results of the April session today, June 22. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access and download their results from the official websites, nios.ac.in or results.nios.ac.in. Candidates will require their enrollment number as the login credentials to access the results.

Candidates will be receiving their marksheet and migration/transfer certificate from their respective Accredited Institutes (AIs) or study centres. In case any of the AIs are cancelled, then these documents will be sent by the authority to the candidates by post at their residential addresses. Candidates who couldn't clear the NIOS class 12 exam for the April session can appear for the exam in October. The registrations for the same will be notified soon on the official website. The class 12 exams were conducted between April 6 to May 22 and the practical exams were conducted between March 11 to March 27.

NIOS Class 12: How to check the results?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download their results:-

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in 2024 result. On the homepage, click on the 'Result' menu bar. A new window will open. Click on the tab 'Senior Secondary'. Then, click on the 'Check Result'. A login window will open. Enter the enrollment number and click on 'submit'. The result of NIOS class 12 will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check all the details. Save and download it for future reference.

NIOS Class 12: Details mentioned

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details carefully before downloading the results. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the authority for rectification.