NEST result 2023 to be declared tomorrow at nestexam.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEST result 2023 will be announced tomorrow, July 9.

NEST result 2023: The result of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) will be released tomorrow, July 10. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for NEST 2023 results will be able to check their results from the official website of NEST - nestexam.in.

In order to download NEST result 2023, candidates are required to put their roll number, date of birth, and other details in the login window. Once the result is released, the direct link to the result will be shared with the candidates.

NEST result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NEST - nestexam.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEST result 2023' It will take you to the login window where you need to put your application number, date of birth and other details NEST result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save NEST result 2023 for future reference

Official website

The exam authority will release the NEST 2023 merit list along with the results. Candidates whose names mention in the merit list will be able to appear in the counselling round and can complete the document verification process.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) was conducted on June 24 and the answer keys for the same were released on June 28. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 30, 2023.

NEST result 2023: What is tie-breaking policy

According to the official notice, the institute will consider the candidate whose numbers are higher in the general section in case of a tie. If the tie persists, the marks of the class 12th will be taken into consideration. If the tie still remains, consideration will be given to the age. Candidates who are younger in age will get a chance.

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of NEST or indiatv.com for the latest updates.