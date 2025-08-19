NEET PG 2025 results declared, over 2.42 lakh candidates appeared | Check details Candidates who appeared for the PG medical exam can view their scores on the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. Scorecards will be accessible from August 29 onwards and can be downloaded for up to six months.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards on the official websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Held on August 3, the NEET PG 2025 was conducted in a single shift and saw record participation, with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities. This made it the largest single-day, single-shift, computer-based medical entrance examination conducted in the country to date.

NBEMS, in its official notice, confirmed that no requests for re-evaluation, re-checking, or re-totalling of answers will be entertained. Candidates are advised to download and verify their individual scorecards carefully. These will remain available for download until six months from the result date.

How to check NEET PG 2025 results:

Visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Navigate to the “NEET PG 2025” section. Click on the “Results” link. Log in using the required credentials. View and download your scorecard.

In case of discrepancies, candidates are advised to contact NBEMS through the official communication portal.

What's next?

With the results now out, the attention turns to counseling and seat allotment processes for MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses across medical colleges in India. Candidates are also awaiting the official cutoff marks, which vary by category and are influenced by the exam's difficulty level and seat availability.

The qualifying percentile in previous years stood at the 50th percentile for General and EWS candidates, 45th for PwD (UR), and 40th for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, including those under PwD for reserved categories.

For further details, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or visit the official website.