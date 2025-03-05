MPPSC SSE exams: MP State Service Exam 2024 Mains and Prelims 2025 results out; candidates can check here MPPSC SSE results: According to Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), in the mains exam, 3,866 candidates passed against 158 posts, over 20 times more than the vacant posts.

MPPSC SSE results: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Wednesday released the results of the main examination or mains exam of State Service Examination 2024 and the Prelims 2025.

This main examination was conducted from October 21, 2024 to October 26, 2024. The commission also released the results of the prelims exam 2025 of MPPSC State Service Commission.

The results of both examinations are available on the official website of the commission mppsc.mp.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in both examinations can check their respective results.

(Image Source : X)Notification on MPPSC SSE results

Three times more than the post passed for interview

Madhya Pradesh State Service Main Examination 2024 exam was conducted between 21 to 26 October 2024. This exam was conducted for a total of 110 posts. About 3000 candidates appeared in this preliminary examination, out of which now 3 times more candidates than the number of posts have been declared eligible for the interview.

When will the interview be held?

There are 102 posts in the 87 per cent formula for a total of 110 posts of the Madhya Pradesh State Service Main Exam 2024 exam, for which 306 candidates have been declared passed. At the same time, there are a total of 8 posts in the 13 per cent provisional result category, for which 33 candidates have passed. A total of 339 candidates have been passed for the interview and it is to be conducted in August 2025.

20 times more candidates passed than the posts in the prelims exam

Meanwhile, there are a total of 158 posts for the State Service Preliminary Examination-2025. For the mains exam, 3,866 candidates passed in the 87 per cent category and 828 candidates in the 13 per cent category. A total of 4,694 candidates have been declared passed for the main exam. Thus, 20 times more candidates than the posts passed in the prelims exam for MPPSC SSE Main Exam 2025.