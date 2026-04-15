MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026: Girls outperform boys, government schools fair

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced Class 10 and 12 exam results 2026. The pass percentage of MP Board 10th exam was 73.42 per cent while 12th was 76.01 per cent. In both MPBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, female students have showed a better performance in comparison to their male counterparts.

In both MPBSE 10th and 12th, the female students have topped. Khushi Roy is the MP Board 12th topper while Pratibha Singh Solanki has secured rank one in MPBSE Class 10 exam 2026. In MP Board 12th exam, the girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of female students was 79.41 per cent. The government schools have faired in both MP Board 10th and 12th exams. In MPBSE 10th, the pass percentage for government schools was 76.80 per cent, private schools was 68.64 per cent.

How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the MP Board 10th and 12th results

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.

MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone

After logging in, navigate to the MPBSE 2025 Results section

Enter your credentials on the login page

The result will appear on screen

Save and download the result for future reference.

For details on MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.