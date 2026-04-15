MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

New Delhi:

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be announced today, April 15, 2026, at 11 am. For many students, this is an important day. But at the same time, result websites can get slow or stop working because too many people try to check at once.

That is why DigiLocker becomes a very useful option. It is simple, reliable, and lets you access your marksheet directly on your phone or laptop without depending only on result websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 via DigiLocker: How it works

DigiLocker is an official platform where students can access their digital documents, including board marksheets. Once results are announced, MPBSE scorecards are made available there as well.

You just need your login details to access your result. It is quick and works even when other websites are slow.

Login details required for DigiLocker

To check your result on DigiLocker, you will need:

Roll number or registration number

Date of birth

Make sure these details are correct before logging in.

How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th marksheet on DigiLocker

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app

Log in using your account details

Go to the MPBSE results section

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen. Download the marksheet PDF and save it for future use.

Other ways to check MP Board results

Apart from DigiLocker, students can also check their results through:

Official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

SMS option

MPBSE mobile app

Alternative websites like indiaresults.com

These options are helpful if one method is not working.

What to do after downloading your scorecard

Once you download your marksheet, keep a copy saved on your device. It is also a good idea to take a printout.

DigiLocker provides a digital copy, but you should still keep it safe for future use.

Having different ways to check your result makes the process easier. If one option fails, you always have another to rely on.

ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites