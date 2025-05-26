MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025 declared, how to download MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC Supplementary Result has been declared. Students who took the Class 10th supplementary exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on login. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the class 10th supplementary exam results. Students who took the MBOSE Class 10th exam can download their results by visiting the official website - megresults.nic.in. According to the results, the pass percentage for the supplementary exam is recorded at 80.35 per cent.

This year, the board conducted the MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary exam from February 10 to 25. According to the data, a total of 7,085 students applied for the 10th class supplementary exam, of which 7066 appeared, and 5,678 passed, resulting the pass percentage of 80.35 per cent. The annual exam results were declared on April 5, 2025. The pass percentage in the main exam was 87.10 per cent, an increase from the previous year. Students can follow the simple steps below to download the MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025.

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of MBOSE - megresults nic in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2025 Result'.

Select exam, year, and submit.

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025 for future reference.

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025: How to download via SMS?

Students can download the results by sending messages to the board. They need to follow the mentioned format to get their result status.

MG10roll number and send it to 58888

MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263

Direct link to download MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025

Details mentioned on MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC 10th Class Supplementary marksheets