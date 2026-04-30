Maharashtra HSC result date 2026: When will MSBSHSE 12th result be out?

Mumbai:

MSBSHSE HSC result date 2026: The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE will announce HSC, Class 12 result 2026 on Saturday, May 2. Maharashtra Board HSC result once announced, will be available on the website - mahresult.nic.in.

How to download Maharashtra HSC 12th scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on the 'Result' tab

Navigate the link to the Maharashtra Class 12th board exam results

Enter your essential details such as roll number, registration number, and other details

Maharashtra Class 12th board exam results will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra Class 12th board exam results for future reference.

Alternative Websites to check Maharashtra Board Results

-results.nic.in

-mahahsc.in

-mahahsscboard.in

-mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

-mahresult.nic.in

-results.gov.in.

Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board results: Passing Marks

To pass class 10th and 12th Maharashtra Board Exam, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each paper and overall. Students who fail in one or two papers will have to appear for the compartment exam. Details on revaluation, re-totalling, and compartment exam forms will be shared in due course. Students are advised to keep checking the official website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.