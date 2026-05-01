Maharashtra HSC result 2026 tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in; check MSBSHSE 12th result links, login credentials

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE HSC, Class 12 result 2026 will be announced on Saturday, May 2. The MSBSHSE 12th result time is 1 PM, the students can check and download MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF on the websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The students can check and download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, pass percentage, other details.

How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF link Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in. On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE HSC, 12th marksheet PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to check MSBSHSE HSC, 12th result via SMS

The candidates can follow these steps to check MSBSHSE HSC, 12th result via SMS. Type MHHSC and send it to 57766 or 5676750.

How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th result via indiaresults.com

Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th result link at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Alternative Websites to check Maharashtra Board Results

-results.nic.in

-mahahsc.in

-mahahsscboard.in

-mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

-mahresult.nic.in

-results.gov.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th passing marks

To pass Maharashtra Board HSC 12th exam, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each paper and overall. Students who fail in one or two papers will have to appear for the compartment exam. Details on revaluation, re-totalling, and compartment exam forms will be shared in due course.

For details on Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Also Read : Maharashtra HSC result date 2026: When will MSBSHSE 12th result be out?