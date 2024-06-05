Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary exam 2024 date sheet out, complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Board SSC HSC Supplementary exam 2024 date sheet

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the supplementary exam date sheet of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). The candidates can check and download the timetable of the exam from the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

As per schedule, the supplementary exams for Class 10 will be conducted from July 16 to July 30. For class 12, the examination of general, bifocal, and vocational courses will be taking place from July 16 to August 8. The exams for both will be taking place in two shifts, the first shift from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Maharashtra MSBSHSE 2024: How to download the datesheets?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th date sheet:-

Visit the official website, mahasscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'Maharashtra Board SSC/HSC Supplementary Exam 2024'.

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Check exam dates.

Save PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra MSBSHSE 2024 Result 2024: Overview

Maharashtra board announced the class 12th (HSC) results on May 21 and 10th (SSC) results on May 27. In class 10, there was an increase in the pass percentage. As per the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.81 percent which increased by 1.98 percent from last year. The total number of registered students was 1,560,154, of which, 1,549,326 appeared for the exam and 1,484,431 passed. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 97.21 percent and for the boys, it was 94.56 percent.

In Class 12th, the students in the science stream performed well with a pass percentage of 97.82 percent. The pass percentage for the arts stream was 85.88 percent and for commerce, it was 92. 18 percent. 87.75 percent was the pass percentage in vocational and ITI.