KSEAB PUC Two Result 2026 date: When will Karnataka 2nd PUC result be out? Direct links

New Delhi:

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be available soon on the official websites - result.bspucpa.in, result.proed.in. The students can check and download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF on the official websites - result.bspucpa.in, result.proed.in. KSEAB 2nd PUC exam was held between February 28 and March 17, 2026.

The students can check KSEAB 2nd PUC exam result 2026 on the official websites - result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

Qualifying marks

Students who fail to achieve the minimum pass marks in any subject will have to take the supplementary exam. A passing mark of 33 per cent is required for the exam. Before appearing in the exams, the students will have to fill up the application form, which will be available on the official website. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of KSEAB for the latest updates.

For details on KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026, please visit the official websites - result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.