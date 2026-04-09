kseab.karnataka.gov.in 2nd PUC result websites: Steps to download scorecard PDF

Bengaluru:

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced shortly and be available on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out. KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 out? Live: karresults.nic.in 12 PUC result link, websites

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

To download 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 Karnataka at indiaresults.com, students need to visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download 2nd PUC Karnataka scorecard via KarnatakaOne app

Download KarnatakaOne mobile app from Google Play Store

Open the app and click on KSEAB 2nd PUC result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard will be available for download on the screen

Save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard and take a hard copy out of it.

karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker: karresults.nic.in KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download via Digilocker. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026, please visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.