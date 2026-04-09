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KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 out Live: karresults.nic.in 12 PUC result link, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live: KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 websites and links are - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Know how to download PUC II scorecard PDF, login credentials.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 Live: Download 2nd PUC scorecard at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 Live: Download 2nd PUC scorecard at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bengaluru:

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 has been announced soon on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The login credentials required to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF are - application number, date of birth. 

The students can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.
  • Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference
  • Take a hard copy out of it.    

Live updates :KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 out? Live: Check websites, direct links

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  • 3:27 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download 2nd PUC Karnataka marks memp via KarnatakaOne app

    Download KarnatakaOne mobile app from Google Play Store 
    Open the app and click on KSEAB 2nd PUC result link 
    Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials  
    KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo will be available for download on the screen 
    Save KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 3:19 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC Karnataka marks memo link at karresults.nic.in

    The 2nd PUC Karnataka marks memo links are - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka Board, KSEAB has declared the 2nd PUC result 2026. The candidates can follow these steps to download 2nd PUC marks memo and scorecard PDF. 

    To download KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on marks memo PDF link. Enter Enrollment number, roll number/ mobile number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 3:05 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 out

    KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 has been declared. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on marks memo PDF link. Enter Enrollment number, roll number/ mobile number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC marks memo PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 2:53 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

    karresults.nic.in KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download via Digilocker. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 2:46 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

    To download 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 Karnataka at indiaresults.com, students need to visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 2:33 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC results 2026 via KarnatakaOne app: How to download scorecard

    1. Download KarnatakaOne mobile app from Google Play Store 
    2. Open the app and click on KSEAB 2nd PUC result link 
    3. Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials  
    4. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 2:30 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC results 2026 Karnataka: Check minimum passing marks

    Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 passing marks is 30 per cent. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent in aggregate to clear the exam with  30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments.  

  • 2:13 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result at 3 PM

    The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced at 3 PM. The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 websites and links are - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard login credentials

    KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard pdf login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The students can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in
    2. Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link
    3. It will redirect you to the login page
    4. Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.
    5. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.
    6. Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference
    7. Take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 1:58 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download karresults.nic.in 12th PUC scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result time

    karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result time is 3 PM. The students can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:57 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 out?

    When will KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 be out? KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

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