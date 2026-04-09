KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 out Live: karresults.nic.in 12 PUC result link, websites

Bengaluru:

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 has been announced soon on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The login credentials required to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF are - application number, date of birth.

The students can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.