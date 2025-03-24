KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 to be out soon, websites to check KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 will be announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB). Students who appeared in the exam will be able to download Karnataka's 2nd PUC results from the official website. Check latest updates here.

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) will soon announce the results for the PUC 2 exam 2024-25. Once declared, students will be able to download Karnataka's 2nd PUC results from the official website.

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024-25 was conducted between March 1 and 20. The exams were administered between 10 am and 1 pm. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on March 21. The exam authority has allowed the students to review the model answers for 35 subjects and raise objections if they find any discrepancies. However, the last date for submitting objections is yet to be announced. Candidates have been advised to check the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the official website.

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 expected date

It is expected that the exam authority will publish the results in the first week of April. However, the exact date and time for the KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result is yet to be announced by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). Once out, the candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page.

How can I download Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025?

Visit the official website of Karnataka board official, karresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your login credentials, and click on 'submit'.

Download Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025 and save it for future reference.

Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: Details on scorecard

Once the Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025 are out, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their scorecards. In case of any rectification, they may reach out to the concerned authority in due course.

Student’s name

Registration number

Subject codes

Marks obtained subject-wise

Final result status: pass or fail

