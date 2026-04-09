2nd PUC results 2026 Karnataka at karresults.nic.in: Minimum pass marks to clear Karnataka Board 12th exam

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 passing marks is 30 per cent. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent in aggregate to clear the exam with 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments.

Karnataka 2nd PUC passing marks - 30 per cent. karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2026 Live Updates: KSEAB 2nd PUC result links, websites

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 once announced, the PUC II scorecard PDF will be available for download on the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in

Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: Alternative ways to check Karnataka PUC two result

Apart from the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, KSEAB 2nd PUC result will be accessible via SMS, KarnatakaOne mobile app, Digilocker.

How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard via KarnatakaOne mobile app

Download KarnatakaOne mobile app from Google Play Store

Open the app and click on KSEAB 2nd PUC result link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard will be available for download on the screen

Save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker

The students can also download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026, please visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.