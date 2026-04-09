karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2026 Live Updates: KSEAB 2nd PUC result links, websites

New Delhi:

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced today at 3 PM. The candidates can check PUC two result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. KSEAB 2nd PUC exam was held between February 28 and March 17, 2026.

The candidates can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.