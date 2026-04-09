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karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2026 Live Updates: KSEAB 2nd PUC result links, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 Live: KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced soon on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Know how to download PUC two scorecard PDF.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 Live: Karnataka 12th PUC result at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 Live: Karnataka 12th PUC result at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced today at 3 PM. The candidates can check PUC two result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. KSEAB 2nd PUC exam was held between February 28 and March 17, 2026.

The candidates can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in,  kseab.karnataka.gov.in, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in
  • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.
  • Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference
  • Take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 1:09 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC results 2026 Karnataka minimum passing marks

     Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 passing marks is 30 per cent. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent in aggregate to clear the exam with  30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments. 

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF at karresults.nic.in

    Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in
    Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link
    It will redirect you to the login page
    Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.
    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.
    Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference
    Take a hard copy out of it.  

     

  • 12:47 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC results 2026 Karnataka: Check passing marks

    The Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC passing marks is 30 per cent. Students need to secure atleast 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall 33 per cent aggregate to clear the exam. 

     

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC Results 2026 Karnataka: Last year's pass percentage

    Last year, a total of 73.45 per cent students cleared the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam successfully this year. The students can check PUC two result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and download scorecard PDF, once released.  

  • 12:22 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd PUC Results 2026 Karnataka: Results abbreviation

    1. P = Pass
    2. F = Fail
    3. AA = Absent or Valid Marks
    4. N/NA = Not Appearing
    5. T = Taken
    6. X = Exempted. 
  • 11:57 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker

    The students can also download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard via Digilocker. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard via KarnatakaOne mobile app

    1. Download KarnatakaOne mobile app from Google Play Store 
    2. Open the app and click on KSEAB 2nd PUC result link 
    3. Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials  
    4. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 11:29 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 at karresults.nic.in

    The candidates can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2nd puc result 2026 link at karresults.nic.in: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    The candidates can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    2puc results 2026 KSEAB at karresults.nic.in: When and where to check

    The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced today at 3 PM. The students can check KSEAB 2nd PUC result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. 

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Karnataka 12th PUC result 2026 links

    1. karresults.nic.in
    2. kseab.karnataka.gov.in 
    3. result.bspucpa.in
    4. result.proed.in. 
  • 10:58 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard at karresults.nic.in

    • Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in,  kseab.karnataka.gov.in, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in
    • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 result link
    • It will redirect you to the login page
    • Enter your PUC 2 registration number or SATS number and date of birth.
    • Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 scorecard appear on the screen.
    • Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecard 2026 for future reference
    • Take a hard copy out of it.    
  • 10:58 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 links

    KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 links are - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 websites

    KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026 websites are - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB PUC two result 2026 time

    The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced at 3 PM today and will be available on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in to download. The candidates can check and download Karnataka PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once released. To download KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter SAT/ Vmitra Reg number/ Enrollment number as the required login credentials. KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2026 date

    KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be announced today, April 9 at 3 PM. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 will be available on the official websites - result.bspucpa.in, result.proed.in, once announced. The candidates can check and download KSEAB PUC two scorecard PDF on the official websites -  result.bspucpa.in, result.proed.in. KSEAB 2nd PUC exam was held between February 28 and March 17, 2026.

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