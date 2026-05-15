Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 link at keralaresults.nic.in: Official websites to check result

The Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 will be available on the websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in soon. The Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.
How to download SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard at keralaresults.nic.in
The SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard will be available for download on the websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. To download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
- Click on SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf link
- Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials
- SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download
- Save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.
How to download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard via Saphalam app
- Download Saphalam app from Google play store
- Click on Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
- Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard will be available for download
- Save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Also Read : Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in LIVE: SSLC result soon; how to download scorecard