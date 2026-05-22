Kerala Plus Two result 2026 when? Check DHSE Kerala 12th result date and time

The DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026 is likely to be released on May 26 at 3 PM. The students who had appeared for Kerala Plus Two exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and download scorecard PDF using credentials - application number, date of birth. Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services, apart from the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.
How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in
The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in
- Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.
How to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard via Saphalam app
- Download Saphalam app from Google play store
- Click on DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials
- DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard will be available for download
- Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on Kerala Plus Two result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.
Also Read : Kerala Plus Two result 2026: Check DHSE Kerala 12th result websites and links