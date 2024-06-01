KCET Results 2024 declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : KEA KCET Results 2024 declared

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Results today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the results on the official websites - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. To access the result, candidates will have to use their registration number and the first four characters of their name in the result window. The exam authorities will be announcing the KCET 2024 ranks, according to which candidates will be given admission. This year, the exams were conducted on April 18 and 19.

KCET Result 2024: Details mentioned in the scorecard

Before downloading the results, candidates should carefully check the mentioned details on the scorecard:-

Name of the candidate

Name of the exam

Roll number

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying Status

Rank

KCET Results 2024: How to check the results?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download their results:-

Visit the official websites - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link "KCET result 2024" on the homepage.

Enter the registration number, and the first four characters of their name and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

The KCET exam is held for admission of eligible candidates into Btech programs offered by various institutes across Karnataka. The qualified candidates will be able to participate in the counselling rounds. The candidates who pass both the exam and counselling rounds will be able to be admitted to various engineering, architecture and technology courses.

In 2023, the exam was held in 592 centres including 121 centres in Bengaluru. Over 2.4 lakh students appeared for the entrance exam, with 1.40 girls and 1.21 lakh boys.