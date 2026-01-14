JKBOSE 12th merit list 2025: Meet the top rank holders JKBOSE 12th merit list 2025: The students can check and download JKBOSE 12th merit list 2025 on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults.

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 12 merit list 2025 is available on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. The students can follow these steps to check and download JKBOSE Class 12 toppers list PDF.

To download JKBOSE 12th merit list 2025, students need to visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and click on Class 12 toppers list PDF link. JKBOSE 12th toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JKBOSE Class 12 merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in

Click on JKBOSE 12th toppers list PDF link

JKBOSE Class 12 merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JKBOSE 12th toppers list PDF and take a print out.

How to download JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 at jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults

The students can check JKBOSE Class 12 result on the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults. To download JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults and click on JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 link. Enter login credentials- roll number, date of birth and other details. JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JKBOSE 12th scorecard 2025 and take a hard copy out of it

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE Class 12th board results 2025 for future reference.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th result 2025, please visit the official websites- jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in/jkboseresults.