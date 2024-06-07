JKBOSE 10th results expected today at jkresults.nic.in, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE 10th results today, June 7.

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will soon announce the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 for the Annual (Regular) examinations for the soft zone and hard zone areas of Jammu Kashmir. The students will be able to check and download their results from the official website, jkresults.nic.in, with their roll number and registration number. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced today, June 7. However, there is no official confirmation from the board. All the students and parents are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The candidates will have to secure at least 33 percent scores to pass the exams. Candidates dissatisfied with their results will have the option to apply for revaluation by applying for its application and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 250, whose dates will be informed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education soon.

This year, the exams for soft zone areas were conducted from March 11 to April 4, and for the hard zone areas, the examination took place from April 4 to May 9. One the results are out, the students will be able to download JKBOSE Class 10th results by following the easy steps given below.

JKBOSE Class 10 results: How to download

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access their results:-

Visit the official website- jkresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'JKBOSE class 10th results'.

Then, a new page will open.

Enter the roll number and registration number.

Then, click on 'Submit'.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

ALSO READ | JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 declared at jkresults.nic.in, direct link here

JKBOSE Class 10 results: Details to check

Name of the student

Registration number

Roll number

Father's and mother's name

Date of birth

Subjects

Grade point

Total marks

Qualifying status

JKBOSE Class 10 results: How to check results from DigiLocker?

Visit the official website or app of DigiLocker.

Login with the registered number or Aadhar number.

Click on the education section and select Jammu & Kashmir board.

Then, select the link of 'Class 10 result 2024 JKBOSE'.

A new window will open.

Enter the required details.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 10 results: Steps to check results via SMS

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps in case of any issue regarding internet connectivity or the website not working properly:-

Open the SMS app.

Type the text - JKBOSE10 (ROLLNO).

Send it to 5676750.

The result will be sent on the very same number.

JKBOSE Class 10 results: Grading system

Grade Remarks Marks Range A Excellent 75 percent to 100 percent B Very Good 60 percent to 74 percent C Good 45 percent to 59 percent D Average 33 percent to 44 percent

JKBOSE Class 10 results: Last year's statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.89 percent. The girls outperformed the boys in the previous year's examination. Girls secured a pass percentage of 81.68 percent and boys secured 78.23 percent. A total of 1,48,701 candidates appeared for the exams out of which 1,18,791 passed.