JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 declared at jkresults.nic.in, direct link here

JKBOSE 12th Result 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the class 12th board exams. The link to the results of both hard and soft zones are available on the official website. The candidates can now check and download their results from the official website- jkresults.nic.in by using their roll number and registration number. To pass the exams, the candidates will have to receive at least 33 percent scores.

This year, the exam was conducted from February 9 to May 9 in pen-and-paper mode. Last year, a total of 1,27,636 students registered for Class 12 exams, of which 82,441 passed recording a pass percentage of 65 percent. The pass percentage of girls was recorded to be 68 percent and for boys, it was 61 percent.

JKBOSE 12th Result: Details mentioned

Before downloading the results, students are advised to check all the details mentioned below:-

- Name of the student

- Roll number

- Father’s and mother's name

- Registration number and stream

- List of Subjects

- Subject-wise marks scored

- Total marks

- Division

JKBOSE 12th result: How to download the results?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download their results:-

Visit the official website jkresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link ' Check the class 12th results'.

A new page will open. Enter the registration number and roll number.

Then, click on 'Submit'.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

JKBOSE 12th result direct download link

JKBOSE 12th result: How to check results from DigiLocker?

Visit the official website or app of DigiLocker. Login with the registered number or Aadhar number. Click on the education section and select Jammu & Kashmir board. Then, select the link of class 12th result 2024 JKBOSE. A new window will open. Enter the details. The result will be displayed on the screen. Save and download it for future reference

JKBOSE 12th result: How to check the results via SMS?

In case of any issue regarding internet connectivity or the website not working properly, the candidates can type ‘jkbose Roll Number’ on the SMS app and send it to 567675. The result will be sent by the board on the very same number.