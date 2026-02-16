Advertisement
  4. JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: How to download JEE scorecard; login credentials
JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: How to download JEE scorecard; login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
JEE Mains scorecard 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE Mains scorecard 2026 download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains result will be out shortly on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains scorecard 2026 Live: JEE scorecard download link, login credentials.
JEE Mains scorecard 2026 Live: JEE scorecard download link, login credentials. Image Source : jeemain.nta.nic.in
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session scorecard 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main aspirants can check and download JEE Mains scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Mains final answer key has been released on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

How to download JEE Mains scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. JEE Mains merit list will also be released today on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

Live updates :JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard download link, login credentials

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main rank card 2026

  • 2:02 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NTA drops nine questions from JEE Main final answer key

    JEE Main January session 2026 final answer key has been released, and is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has dropped a total of 9 question from the final JEE answer keys and four questions have multiple answers. As per NTA, candidates will receive a bonus four marks irrespective of whether they attempted it. 

  • 1:49 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains merit list 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Mains merit list 2026 will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for download. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main toppers list PDF. To download JEE Mains toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on merit list PDF link. JEE Mains toppers list 2026 will be available for download on the screen. Save JEE Mains merit list 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:35 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Ways to download JEE Main scorecard 2026

  • 1:28 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to calculate JEE Main percentile via marks

    Many candidates wonder, “How do my marks translate to percentile?” or “What percentile will my score fetch?” In JEE Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases percentile scores instead of raw marks. A percentile reflects your performance relative to other candidates in the same session.  

  • 1:26 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Mains scorecard 2026

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains scorecard 2026

  • 1:25 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains scorecard download link

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains scorecard direct link 2026

  • 1:23 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Top News

