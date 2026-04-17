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  4. JEE Main April session Result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: NTA JEE Main result by April 20; direct links
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JEE Main April session Result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: NTA JEE Main result by April 20; direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Main April session Result Date 2026 Live: JEE Main April session result 2026 is likely to be out by April 20. JEE Main April session scorecard will be available for download on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2026 Live: Check JEE Main April session result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2026 Live: Check JEE Main April session result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 April session result 2026 is expected by April 20. JEE Main April session result once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard pdf on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with JEE Main result, JEE Main final answer key will be released and be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026. 

JEE Main April session result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :JEE Main April session Result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 11:40 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key date

    JEE Main final answer key is likely to be out by April 20. The candidates can check and download JEE Main April session final answer key PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 11:39 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When and where to check JEE Main April session result 2026

    JEE Main April session result 2026 will be out by April 20. The JEE Main result will be available on the official website -  jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 11:36 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session result website

    JEE Main April session result website is jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April session result date 2026

    JEE Main April session result is likely to be out by April 20. JEE Main April session result once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. 

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